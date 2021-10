headset

Offline



Posts: 3 002





Posts: 3 002 John Terry to the toon « on: Today at 04:51:24 AM »





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16574448/john-terry-new-newcastle-boss-chelsea/ That's a brave move if you ask me - he will stick with them if they go down and more than likely take them straight back up - so I can see some sense in it for the Talimags! Logged