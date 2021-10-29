Welcome,
October 29, 2021
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Shocking video of a women punched.
Topic: Shocking video of a women punched.
headset
Shocking video of a women punched.
Today
at 11:39:36 AM »
The dirty bully giving her a punch like that. in front of people as well
Fucking animal brought up wrongly.
Public transport can be a dangerous place to travel on - due to the low life that often use it
I wonder if he takes the knee
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10142145/Subway-thug-PUNCHES-woman-told-chill-pill-violent
Today
at 11:49:43 AM by headset
Bob_Ender
Re: Shocking video of a women punched.
Today
at 10:14:13 PM »
He was wired to the moon 🤔x
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Shocking video of a women punched.
Today
at 11:13:09 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
