Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 29, 2021, 11:38:49 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Shocking video of a women punched.  (Read 143 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 991


View Profile
« on: Today at 11:39:36 AM »
The dirty bully giving her a punch like that. in front of people as well

Fucking animal brought up wrongly.

Public transport can be a dangerous place to travel on - due to the low life that often use it


I wonder if he takes the knee


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10142145/Subway-thug-PUNCHES-woman-told-chill-pill-violent
« Last Edit: Today at 11:49:43 AM by headset » Logged
Bob_Ender
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 138


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:14:13 PM »
He was wired to the moon  🤔x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 627


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:13:09 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 