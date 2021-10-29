headset

Offline



Posts: 2 991





Posts: 2 991 Shocking video of a women punched. « on: Today at 11:39:36 AM »



Fucking animal brought up wrongly.



Public transport can be a dangerous place to travel on - due to the low life that often use it





I wonder if he takes the knee





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10142145/Subway-thug-PUNCHES-woman-told-chill-pill-violent The dirty bully giving her a punch like that. in front of people as wellFucking animal brought up wrongly.Public transport can be a dangerous place to travel on - due to the low life that often use itI wonder if he takes the knee « Last Edit: Today at 11:49:43 AM by headset » Logged