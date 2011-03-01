Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 29, 2021, 07:48:46 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Middlesbrough - Birmingham
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Middlesbrough - Birmingham (Read 176 times)
Winston
Offline
Posts: 238
Middlesbrough - Birmingham
«
on:
Today
at 10:15:14 AM »
Anyone going?
Can the Boro get another back-to-back win?
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 059
Re: Middlesbrough - Birmingham
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:16:42 AM »
Me. Is it going to stop windyness?
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 238
Re: Middlesbrough - Birmingham
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:34:42 AM »
Glad to hear it
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 991
Re: Middlesbrough - Birmingham
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:07:09 AM »
Unbeaten run needs to be extended for me.
I'll be disappointed however if we don't win this one.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 11:13:23 AM by headset
»
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 532
Re: Middlesbrough - Birmingham
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:25:07 AM »
Im going, on a freebie too.
First time this season Boro have released to tickets on tickets for troops.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 315
Re: Middlesbrough - Birmingham
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:27:33 PM »
As usual
making a day of it
6 nowt
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 004
Re: Middlesbrough - Birmingham
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:29:20 PM »
2-0
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 238
Re: Middlesbrough - Birmingham
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 04:59:12 PM »
Positive responses
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 629
Re: Middlesbrough - Birmingham
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 05:01:21 PM »
3-1 boro.
Ill be down Baker Street for a few, or in my usual seat in block 18 if anyone wants a straightener
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 315
Re: Middlesbrough - Birmingham
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 05:29:40 PM »
I might right hook ya, Im in block 17
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 238
Re: Middlesbrough - Birmingham
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 05:52:52 PM »
Is that the North stand?
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 629
Re: Middlesbrough - Birmingham
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 06:00:06 PM »
Yeah behind the goal
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 315
Re: Middlesbrough - Birmingham
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 06:50:52 PM »
Yup, same seat since the stadium opened
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 426
Re: Middlesbrough - Birmingham
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 07:12:47 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoO-pjy3vWA
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...