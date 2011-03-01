Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 29, 2021, 05:39:21 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Middlesbrough - Birmingham  (Read 133 times)
Winston
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 237


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:15:14 AM »
Anyone going?

Can the Boro get another back-to-back win?

 
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 059



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:16:42 AM »
Me. Is it going to stop windyness?
Logged
Winston
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 237


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:34:42 AM »
Glad to hear it

 :like:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 991


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:07:09 AM »
 Unbeaten run needs to be extended for me.:like:

I'll be disappointed however if we don't win this one. :mido:
« Last Edit: Today at 11:13:23 AM by headset » Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 532


View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:25:07 AM »
Im going, on a freebie too.


First time this season Boro have released to tickets on tickets for troops.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 314


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:27:33 PM »
As usual :homer: making a day of it :beer:

6 nowt
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 004


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:29:20 PM »
2-0  :mido:
Logged
Winston
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 237


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:59:12 PM »
Positive responses

 
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 45 628


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:01:21 PM »
3-1 boro.


Ill be down Baker Street for a few, or in my usual seat in block 18 if anyone wants a straightener  charles
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 314


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:29:40 PM »
I might right hook ya, Im in block 17
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 