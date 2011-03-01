Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 29, 2021, 12:58:28 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Middlesbrough - Birmingham
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Middlesbrough - Birmingham (Read 61 times)
Winston
Offline
Posts: 235
Middlesbrough - Birmingham
«
on:
Today
at 10:15:14 AM »
Anyone going?
Can the Boro get another back-to-back win?
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 059
Re: Middlesbrough - Birmingham
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:16:42 AM »
Me. Is it going to stop windyness?
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 235
Re: Middlesbrough - Birmingham
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:34:42 AM »
Glad to hear it
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 990
Re: Middlesbrough - Birmingham
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:07:09 AM »
Unbeaten run needs to be extended for me.
I'll be disappointed however if we don't win this one.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 11:13:23 AM by headset
»
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 532
Re: Middlesbrough - Birmingham
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:25:07 AM »
Im going, on a freebie too.
First time this season Boro have released to tickets on tickets for troops.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...