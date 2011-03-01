Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Middlesbrough - Birmingham  (Read 61 times)
Winston
« on: Today at 10:15:14 AM »
Anyone going?

Can the Boro get another back-to-back win?

 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:16:42 AM »
Me. Is it going to stop windyness?
Winston
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:34:42 AM »
Glad to hear it

 :like:
headset
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:07:09 AM »
 Unbeaten run needs to be extended for me.:like:

I'll be disappointed however if we don't win this one. :mido:
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:25:07 AM »
Im going, on a freebie too.


First time this season Boro have released to tickets on tickets for troops.
Tory Cunt
