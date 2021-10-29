Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 29, 2021, 03:24:37 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: A SEX WORKER  (Read 121 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 990


View Profile
« on: Today at 05:20:12 AM »
RATTLING A DISABLED PERSON - NOW GOOD FOR HER LETTING HIM GET HIS END AWAY & BURST HIS FOUNTAIN.


NOT SURE ABOUT GOING TO THE MEDIA WITH IT LIKE.

UNLESS SHE TOUTING FOR MORE DISABILITY PUNTERS



BOTH SEEM HAPPY ENOUGH



ANYWAY, MAKE OF IT WHAT YOU WANT.




https://www.thesun.co.uk/fabulous/16561894/great-sex-disabled-client/
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 004


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:31:14 PM »
Thought this was going to be a thread about Anders Herrera, getting robbed by a lady in a well known red light district of Paris 
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 