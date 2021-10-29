Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 29, 2021, 07:12:25 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: THE FAN MATCH TACKLE  (Read 12 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 986


View Profile
« on: Today at 05:10:10 AM »
FOUND IT FUNNY WHEN I FIRST SAW IT - GOOD THAT THE PLAYERS TOOK IT THE RIGHT WAY.


THE FILTH ARE ON TO IT LIKE SO HE MIGHT GET A KNOCK & A BAN ..lost



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16568255/man-city-fan-ran-on-pitch-tackle-live-tv/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 