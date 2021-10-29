headset

Offline



Posts: 2 986





Posts: 2 986 THE FAN MATCH TACKLE « on: Today at 05:10:10 AM »





THE FILTH ARE ON TO IT LIKE SO HE MIGHT GET A KNOCK & A BAN ..







https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16568255/man-city-fan-ran-on-pitch-tackle-live-tv/ FOUND IT FUNNY WHEN I FIRST SAW IT - GOOD THAT THE PLAYERS TOOK IT THE RIGHT WAY.THE FILTH ARE ON TO IT LIKE SO HE MIGHT GET A KNOCK & A BAN .. Logged