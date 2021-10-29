Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 29, 2021, 07:12:25 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
THE FAN MATCH TACKLE
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: THE FAN MATCH TACKLE (Read 12 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 986
THE FAN MATCH TACKLE
«
on:
Today
at 05:10:10 AM »
FOUND IT FUNNY WHEN I FIRST SAW IT - GOOD THAT THE PLAYERS TOOK IT THE RIGHT WAY.
THE FILTH ARE ON TO IT LIKE SO HE MIGHT GET A KNOCK & A BAN ..
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16568255/man-city-fan-ran-on-pitch-tackle-live-tv/
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...