October 31, 2021, 06:12:20 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
Labours Angela Rayner
Author
Topic: Labours Angela Rayner (Read 212 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 013
Labours Angela Rayner
«
on:
October 29, 2021, 04:57:21 AM »
does the decent and human thing and apologize's for her tory scum outburst.
disgusting of her to speak like that in the first place. I am sure her apologies will be accepted by the sensible amongst us.
For a redhead i wouldn't mind fucking her - i bet she can go a bit in the sack
and she will talk dirty a bet
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16567208/labour-deputy-leader-angela-rayner-sorry-branding-tories-scum/
Logged
LeeTublin
Offline
Posts: 583
Re: Labours Angela Rayner
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 12:57:03 AM »
Defo something dirty about her.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 013
Re: Labours Angela Rayner
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 04:39:14 AM »
It's often said, its the posh ones, that are the mucky ones in bed!
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 538
Re: Labours Angela Rayner
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 01:44:49 PM »
Definitely a case of nuts say go but head says no.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 304
Re: Labours Angela Rayner
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 03:38:55 PM »
'Labour's Angela Rayner"????
........as opposed who else's Angela Rayner??? 😉
Logged
myboro
Offline
Posts: 958
Re: Labours Angela Rayner
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:46:14 AM »
They are Scum
As are anyone who votes for them
Logged
Loading...