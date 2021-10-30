Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 30, 2021, 05:50:21 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Labours Angela Rayner
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Labours Angela Rayner (Read 92 times)
headset
Online
Posts: 2 998
Labours Angela Rayner
«
on:
Yesterday
at 04:57:21 AM »
does the decent and human thing and apologize's for her tory scum outburst.
disgusting of her to speak like that in the first place. I am sure her apologies will be accepted by the sensible amongst us.
For a redhead i wouldn't mind fucking her - i bet she can go a bit in the sack
and she will talk dirty a bet
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16567208/labour-deputy-leader-angela-rayner-sorry-branding-tories-scum/
Logged
LeeTublin
Offline
Posts: 583
Re: Labours Angela Rayner
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:57:03 AM »
Defo something dirty about her.
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 2 998
Re: Labours Angela Rayner
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:39:14 AM »
It's often said, its the posh ones, that are the mucky ones in bed!
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...