Topic: Rushi Sunak / Hancock / Bozo
« on: Today at 02:37:02 PM »
All 3 of them shit bags . Sunak walloping mid earners like me on 33 grand a year for more tax to pay for the Tory fuck ups and thefts . Hancock signing off 30 million to his pub land lord so he can supposedly supply PPE Masks we all know millions of that went back to cockhand shipped to off shore accounts . They are all on the take I hope the lot of them end up doing serious bird . :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:40:33 PM »
Fuck, the Redwall has landed.

Thank fuck I don't do politics lost

You'll get no joy from me.

So don't think I'm ignoring you monkey
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:42:43 PM »
I support no party they are 3 cheeks of the same arse .
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:45:46 PM »
Ok, I just like to drop the odd bit of bait, more for the lurkers than actual labour posters on here who seem the chilled variety when it comes to politics.

Childish I know but the is a child in us all at times.
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:18:11 PM »
33 Grand no wonder you drive a Corsa.  :alf: :alf: :alf:
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:18:55 PM »
SRI    jc
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:31:26 PM »
Sorry i take it back.  :duh:
