October 28, 2021, 03:53:44 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Rushi Sunak / Hancock / Bozo
Author
Topic: Rushi Sunak / Hancock / Bozo
Boris
Rushi Sunak / Hancock / Bozo
All 3 of them shit bags . Sunak walloping mid earners like me on 33 grand a year for more tax to pay for the Tory fuck ups and thefts . Hancock signing off 30 million to his pub land lord so he can supposedly supply PPE Masks we all know millions of that went back to cockhand shipped to off shore accounts . They are all on the take I hope the lot of them end up doing serious bird .
headset
Re: Rushi Sunak / Hancock / Bozo
Fuck, the Redwall has landed.
Thank fuck I don't do politics
You'll get no joy from me.
So don't think I'm ignoring you
Boris
Re: Rushi Sunak / Hancock / Bozo
I support no party they are 3 cheeks of the same arse .
headset
Re: Rushi Sunak / Hancock / Bozo
Ok, I just like to drop the odd bit of bait, more for the lurkers than actual labour posters on here who seem the chilled variety when it comes to politics.
Childish I know but the is a child in us all at times.
BoroPE
Re: Rushi Sunak / Hancock / Bozo
33 Grand no wonder you drive a Corsa.
Boris
Re: Rushi Sunak / Hancock / Bozo
33 Grand no wonder you drive a Corsa.
SRI
BoroPE
Re: Rushi Sunak / Hancock / Bozo
33 Grand no wonder you drive a Corsa.
SRI
Sorry i take it back.
