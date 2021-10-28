Boris

Rushi Sunak / Hancock / Bozo « on: Today at 02:37:02 PM » All 3 of them shit bags . Sunak walloping mid earners like me on 33 grand a year for more tax to pay for the Tory fuck ups and thefts . Hancock signing off 30 million to his pub land lord so he can supposedly supply PPE Masks we all know millions of that went back to cockhand shipped to off shore accounts . They are all on the take I hope the lot of them end up doing serious bird .

Re: Rushi Sunak / Hancock / Bozo « Reply #1 on: Today at 02:40:33 PM »



Thank fuck I don't do politics



You'll get no joy from me.



Fuck, the Redwall has landed.Thank fuck I don't do politicsYou'll get no joy from me.So don't think I'm ignoring you