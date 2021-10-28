Welcome,
October 30, 2021, 06:07:04 PM
Ahhhhhhh Brexit
Topic: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Ahhhhhhh Brexit
October 28, 2021, 01:28:47 PM
And the French. All going swimmingly well.
Ben G
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
October 28, 2021, 01:33:26 PM
Dont blame me ya cunt.
I voted remain .
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
October 28, 2021, 01:37:38 PM
Quote from: Ben G on October 28, 2021, 01:33:26 PM
Dont blame me ya cunt.
I voted remain .
I *knew* youd been to school!
Squarewheelbike
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
October 28, 2021, 02:01:39 PM
Good to see it's working out so well for the Wetherspoons chap!
headset
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
October 28, 2021, 02:25:44 PM
Have faith in your leader you lot
Winston
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
October 28, 2021, 05:46:14 PM
I think it's time to move on
UTB
Itchy_ring
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
October 28, 2021, 06:14:40 PM
Yes, dull now, mind you think the government and EU could do will similar advice
Bill Buxton
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
October 28, 2021, 07:47:25 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on October 28, 2021, 01:28:47 PM
And the French. All going swimmingly well.
You really need to get over it. The world has moved on.
Winston
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
October 28, 2021, 07:57:10 PM
Maybe labour should back re-joining?
As a ex labour member Im past caring
Snoozy
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
October 28, 2021, 11:57:41 PM
Fucking Snowflakes.
Snoozy
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
October 28, 2021, 11:59:32 PM
Seriously, the pandemic has been a boon to remainers. Sad coontz
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
Yesterday
at 10:15:46 AM
our statesmanlike stance is now two canplay at that game. Hopeless cunts
Winston
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
Yesterday
at 10:21:18 AM
Bob the vessel that has been seized was given a license this year
It has apparently since been removed from a list given to the European Union
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
Yesterday
at 10:24:06 AM
It will come out in the French or European courts
Winston
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
Yesterday
at 10:29:44 AM
So youve gone from blaming our Government to saying lets wait until what next August in case the EU or France did make a mistake?
El Capitan
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
Yesterday
at 03:07:26 PM
Translation : can we sweep the embarrassing mistake that is brexit under the carpet please
Wonder if theyd let us back in??
Winston
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
Yesterday
at 03:38:51 PM
Basically the left is going to tear itself apart over brexit
And we will have conservative after conservative Government is how I understand it
El Capitan
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
Yesterday
at 03:56:47 PM
Certain amount of truth in that tbf.
The brexit vote gained the tories a lot of supporters and divided the Labour Party.
Its still been a massive fuck up though
Cameron the shiny faced cunt should never have called the referendum
Bill Buxton
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
Yesterday
at 09:18:40 PM
Quote from: Winston on
Yesterday
at 03:38:51 PM
Basically the left is going to tear itself apart over brexit
And we will have conservative after conservative Government is how I understand it
I sincerely hope so.
Robbso
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
Yesterday
at 09:30:22 PM
Youve been quiet the last few weeks bill, any particular reason
lets hope for of the same over the weekend
Spidoolie
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
Today
at 04:54:00 PM
Brexit making France pay more into the EU coffers. Aus/UK/US submarine deal. Upcoming French elections where Macron is in danger of losing Power.
The dispute is fuck all to do with fishing, it's all about French vanity and politics.
Bill Buxton
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
Today
at 05:05:25 PM
Youve been quiet the last few weeks bill, any particular reason
lets hope for of the same over the weekend
Sorry to disappoint you Robbso,but Ive just given my opinion about the current shower of shite that is the Boro.
