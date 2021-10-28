Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Ahhhhhhh Brexit  (Read 408 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: October 28, 2021, 01:28:47 PM »
And the French. All going swimmingly well.
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #1 on: October 28, 2021, 01:33:26 PM »
Dont blame me ya cunt.

I voted remain .


Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: October 28, 2021, 01:37:38 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on October 28, 2021, 01:33:26 PM
Dont blame me ya cunt.

I voted remain .




I *knew* youd been to school!  :bc: :bc: :bc:
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #3 on: October 28, 2021, 02:01:39 PM »
Good to see it's working out so well for the Wetherspoons chap!
headset
« Reply #4 on: October 28, 2021, 02:25:44 PM »
Have faith in your leader you lot mcl
Winston
« Reply #5 on: October 28, 2021, 05:46:14 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on October 28, 2021, 01:37:38 PM
Quote from: Ben G on October 28, 2021, 01:33:26 PM
Dont blame me ya cunt.

I voted remain .




I *knew* youd been to school!  :bc: :bc: :bc:

I think it's time to move on

UTB

Itchy_ring
« Reply #6 on: October 28, 2021, 06:14:40 PM »
Quote from: Winston on October 28, 2021, 05:46:14 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on October 28, 2021, 01:37:38 PM
Quote from: Ben G on October 28, 2021, 01:33:26 PM
Dont blame me ya cunt.

I voted remain .




I *knew* youd been to school!  :bc: :bc: :bc:

I think it's time to move on

UTB



Yes, dull now, mind you think the government and EU could do will similar advice
Bill Buxton
« Reply #7 on: October 28, 2021, 07:47:25 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on October 28, 2021, 01:28:47 PM
And the French. All going swimmingly well.

You really need to get over it. The world has moved on.
Winston
« Reply #8 on: October 28, 2021, 07:57:10 PM »
Maybe labour should back re-joining?

As a ex labour member Im past caring

 
Snoozy
« Reply #9 on: October 28, 2021, 11:57:41 PM »
Fucking Snowflakes. klins
Snoozy
« Reply #10 on: October 28, 2021, 11:59:32 PM »
Seriously, the pandemic has been a boon to remainers. Sad coontz
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:15:46 AM »
 :alf:  our statesmanlike stance is now two canplay at that game.  Hopeless cunts
Winston
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:21:18 AM »
Bob the vessel that has been seized was given a license this year

It has apparently since been removed from a list given to the European Union

 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:24:06 AM »
It will come out in the French or European courts
Winston
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:29:44 AM »
So youve gone from blaming our Government to saying lets wait until what next August in case the EU or France did make a mistake?

 mcl
El Capitan
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 03:07:26 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on October 28, 2021, 07:47:25 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on October 28, 2021, 01:28:47 PM
And the French. All going swimmingly well.

You really need to get over it. The world has moved on.


Translation : can we sweep the embarrassing mistake that is brexit under the carpet please






Wonder if theyd let us back in??
Winston
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 03:38:51 PM »
Basically the left is going to tear itself apart over brexit

And we will have conservative after conservative Government is how I understand it

El Capitan
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 03:56:47 PM »
Certain amount of truth in that tbf.

The brexit vote gained the tories a lot of supporters and divided the Labour Party.




Its still been a massive fuck up though 


Cameron the shiny faced cunt should never have called the referendum
Bill Buxton
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:18:40 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 03:38:51 PM
Basically the left is going to tear itself apart over brexit

And we will have conservative after conservative Government is how I understand it



I sincerely hope so.
Robbso
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:30:22 PM »
Youve been quiet the last few weeks bill, any particular reason lets hope for of the same over the weekend :homer:
Spidoolie
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:54:00 PM »
Brexit making France pay more into the EU coffers. Aus/UK/US submarine deal. Upcoming French elections where Macron is in danger of losing Power.

The dispute is fuck all to do with fishing, it's all about French vanity and politics.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #21 on: Today at 05:05:25 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 09:30:22 PM
Youve been quiet the last few weeks bill, any particular reason lets hope for of the same over the weekend :homer:
Sorry to disappoint you Robbso,but Ive just given my opinion about the current shower of shite that is the Boro.
