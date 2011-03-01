Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 059



« on: Yesterday at 01:28:47 PM »
And the French. All going swimmingly well.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 532


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:33:26 PM »
Dont blame me ya cunt.

I voted remain .


Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 059



« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:37:38 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 01:33:26 PM
Dont blame me ya cunt.

I voted remain .




I *knew* youd been to school!  :bc: :bc: :bc:
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 106


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:01:39 PM »
Good to see it's working out so well for the Wetherspoons chap!
headset
Posts: 2 991


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:25:44 PM »
Have faith in your leader you lot mcl
Winston
Posts: 238


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:46:14 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 01:37:38 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 01:33:26 PM
Dont blame me ya cunt.

I voted remain .




I *knew* youd been to school!  :bc: :bc: :bc:

I think it's time to move on

UTB

Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 004


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:14:40 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 05:46:14 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 01:37:38 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 01:33:26 PM
Dont blame me ya cunt.

I voted remain .




I *knew* youd been to school!  :bc: :bc: :bc:

I think it's time to move on

UTB



Yes, dull now, mind you think the government and EU could do will similar advice
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 139


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:47:25 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 01:28:47 PM
And the French. All going swimmingly well.

You really need to get over it. The world has moved on.
Winston
Posts: 238


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:57:10 PM »
Maybe labour should back re-joining?

As a ex labour member Im past caring

 
Snoozy
Posts: 515


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:57:41 PM »
Fucking Snowflakes. klins
Snoozy
Posts: 515


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:59:32 PM »
Seriously, the pandemic has been a boon to remainers. Sad coontz
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 059



« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:15:46 AM »
 :alf:  our statesmanlike stance is now two canplay at that game.  Hopeless cunts
Winston
Posts: 238


« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:21:18 AM »
Bob the vessel that has been seized was given a license this year

It has apparently since been removed from a list given to the European Union

 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 059



« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:24:06 AM »
It will come out in the French or European courts
Winston
Posts: 238


« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:29:44 AM »
So youve gone from blaming our Government to saying lets wait until what next August in case the EU or France did make a mistake?

 mcl
El Capitan
Posts: 45 629


« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:07:26 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 07:47:25 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 01:28:47 PM
And the French. All going swimmingly well.

You really need to get over it. The world has moved on.


Translation : can we sweep the embarrassing mistake that is brexit under the carpet please






Wonder if theyd let us back in??
Winston
Posts: 238


« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:38:51 PM »
Basically the left is going to tear itself apart over brexit

And we will have conservative after conservative Government is how I understand it

El Capitan
Posts: 45 629


« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:56:47 PM »
Certain amount of truth in that tbf.

The brexit vote gained the tories a lot of supporters and divided the Labour Party.




Its still been a massive fuck up though 


Cameron the shiny faced cunt should never have called the referendum
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 139


« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:18:40 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Today at 03:38:51 PM
Basically the left is going to tear itself apart over brexit

And we will have conservative after conservative Government is how I understand it



I sincerely hope so.
Robbso
Posts: 15 316


« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:30:22 PM »
Youve been quiet the last few weeks bill, any particular reason lets hope for of the same over the weekend :homer:
