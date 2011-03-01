Welcome,
October 29, 2021, 09:48:30 PM
Ahhhhhhh Brexit
Author
Topic: Ahhhhhhh Brexit (Read 341 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 059
Ahhhhhhh Brexit
«
on:
Yesterday
at 01:28:47 PM »
And the French. All going swimmingly well.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 532
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 01:33:26 PM »
Dont blame me ya cunt.
I voted remain .
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 059
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 01:37:38 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Yesterday
at 01:33:26 PM
Dont blame me ya cunt.
I voted remain .
I *knew* youd been to school!
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 106
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 02:01:39 PM »
Good to see it's working out so well for the Wetherspoons chap!
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 991
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 02:25:44 PM »
Have faith in your leader you lot
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 238
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 05:46:14 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 01:37:38 PM
Quote from: Ben G on
Yesterday
at 01:33:26 PM
Dont blame me ya cunt.
I voted remain .
I *knew* youd been to school!
I think it's time to move on
UTB
UTB
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 004
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 06:14:40 PM »
Quote from: Winston on
Yesterday
at 05:46:14 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 01:37:38 PM
Quote from: Ben G on
Yesterday
at 01:33:26 PM
Dont blame me ya cunt.
I voted remain .
I *knew* youd been to school!
I think it's time to move on
UTB
Yes, dull now, mind you think the government and EU could do will similar advice
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 139
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 07:47:25 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 01:28:47 PM
And the French. All going swimmingly well.
You really need to get over it. The world has moved on.
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 238
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 07:57:10 PM »
Maybe labour should back re-joining?
As a ex labour member Im past caring
Logged
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 515
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 11:57:41 PM »
Fucking Snowflakes.
Logged
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 515
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 11:59:32 PM »
Seriously, the pandemic has been a boon to remainers. Sad coontz
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 059
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 10:15:46 AM »
our statesmanlike stance is now two canplay at that game. Hopeless cunts
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 238
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 10:21:18 AM »
Bob the vessel that has been seized was given a license this year
It has apparently since been removed from a list given to the European Union
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 059
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 10:24:06 AM »
It will come out in the French or European courts
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 238
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 10:29:44 AM »
So youve gone from blaming our Government to saying lets wait until what next August in case the EU or France did make a mistake?
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 629
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 03:07:26 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 07:47:25 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 01:28:47 PM
And the French. All going swimmingly well.
You really need to get over it. The world has moved on.
Translation : can we sweep the embarrassing mistake that is brexit under the carpet please
Wonder if theyd let us back in??
Wonder if theyd let us back in??
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Winston
Online
Posts: 238
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 03:38:51 PM »
Basically the left is going to tear itself apart over brexit
And we will have conservative after conservative Government is how I understand it
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 629
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 03:56:47 PM »
Certain amount of truth in that tbf.
The brexit vote gained the tories a lot of supporters and divided the Labour Party.
Its still been a massive fuck up though
Cameron the shiny faced cunt should never have called the referendum
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 139
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 09:18:40 PM »
Quote from: Winston on
Today
at 03:38:51 PM
Basically the left is going to tear itself apart over brexit
And we will have conservative after conservative Government is how I understand it
I sincerely hope so.
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 316
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 09:30:22 PM »
Youve been quiet the last few weeks bill, any particular reason
lets hope for of the same over the weekend
Logged
