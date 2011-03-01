Welcome,
October 28, 2021, 09:17:02 PM
News:
Ahhhhhhh Brexit
Author
Topic: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 054
Ahhhhhhh Brexit
«
on:
Today
at 01:28:47 PM »
And the French. All going swimmingly well.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 531
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:33:26 PM »
Dont blame me ya cunt.
I voted remain .
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 054
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:37:38 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 01:33:26 PM
Dont blame me ya cunt.
I voted remain .
I *knew* youd been to school!
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 105
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:01:39 PM »
Good to see it's working out so well for the Wetherspoons chap!
headset
Posts: 2 975
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:25:44 PM »
Have faith in your leader you lot
Winston
Posts: 230
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:46:14 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 01:37:38 PM
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 01:33:26 PM
Dont blame me ya cunt.
I voted remain .
I *knew* youd been to school!
I think it's time to move on
UTB
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 002
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:14:40 PM »
Quote from: Winston on
Today
at 05:46:14 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 01:37:38 PM
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 01:33:26 PM
Dont blame me ya cunt.
I voted remain .
I *knew* youd been to school!
I think it's time to move on
UTB
Yes, dull now, mind you think the government and EU could do will similar advice
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 138
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 07:47:25 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 01:28:47 PM
And the French. All going swimmingly well.
You really need to get over it. The world has moved on.
Winston
Posts: 230
Re: Ahhhhhhh Brexit
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 07:57:10 PM »
Maybe labour should back re-joining?
As a ex labour member Im past caring
