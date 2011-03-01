Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Ahhhhhhh Brexit  (Read 125 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Today at 01:28:47 PM »
And the French. All going swimmingly well.
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:33:26 PM »
Dont blame me ya cunt.

I voted remain .


Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:37:38 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 01:33:26 PM
Dont blame me ya cunt.

I voted remain .




I *knew* youd been to school!  :bc: :bc: :bc:
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:01:39 PM »
Good to see it's working out so well for the Wetherspoons chap!
headset
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:25:44 PM »
Have faith in your leader you lot mcl
Winston
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:46:14 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:37:38 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 01:33:26 PM
Dont blame me ya cunt.

I voted remain .




I *knew* youd been to school!  :bc: :bc: :bc:

I think it's time to move on

UTB

Itchy_ring
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:14:40 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Today at 05:46:14 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:37:38 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 01:33:26 PM
Dont blame me ya cunt.

I voted remain .




I *knew* youd been to school!  :bc: :bc: :bc:

I think it's time to move on

UTB



Yes, dull now, mind you think the government and EU could do will similar advice
