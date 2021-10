Squarewheelbike

Re: Boris « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:06:30 AM » Boris, that kid at school who never cared what he did to get attention, as long as he got the attention. Then when told by a responsible adult what he did was foolish and dangerous, especially to others, would then deny it never happened and there was no proof whatsoever he did it and anyway they just made it up because they're jealous of him! He was called Paul in my class.