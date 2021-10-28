Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 620





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 620JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT VAULTER !!! « on: Today at 09:25:24 AM » WONDER IF I SEE HIM OR NOT TODAY ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats