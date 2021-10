headset

Offline



Posts: 2 991





Posts: 2 991 THE FISHING DISPUTE « on: Yesterday at 09:22:50 AM »





DOCKING OUR FISHING BOATS THE DIRTY TWATS - TAKE NO SHIT BORIS





https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1512709/Brexit-live-news-France-fishing-row-licence-dispute-





WE DON'T WANT TO BE TAKING ANY SHIT OF THE FRENCH - THE YELLOW-BELLIED BASTARDS.DOCKING OUR FISHING BOATS THE DIRTY TWATS - TAKE NO SHIT BORIS Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 991





Posts: 2 991 Re: THE FISHING DISPUTE « Reply #1 on: Today at 05:01:21 AM » and haul the french in over this trawler carry on.





That's the way to do it, Boris ... true colours never run







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16567821/boris-johnson-french-ambassador-trawler-seized-channel/

Boris to "flex his mussels"and haul the french in over this trawler carry on.That's the way to do it, Boris ... true colours never run Logged

Winston

Offline



Posts: 240





Posts: 240 Re: THE FISHING DISPUTE « Reply #5 on: Today at 10:24:08 AM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:08:38 AM It would be good if we give them the licences that the useless tory cunts agreed to



Bend over UK



You do know that the Scottish vessel seized was awarded a license this year but this has apparently been removed from a list given to the EU



You do know that the Scottish vessel seized was awarded a license this year but this has apparently been removed from a list given to the EU Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 540







Posts: 4 540 Re: THE FISHING DISPUTE « Reply #6 on: Today at 11:42:21 AM » Quote from: Winston on Today at 10:24:08 AM Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:08:38 AM It would be good if we give them the licences that the useless tory cunts agreed to



Bend over UK



You do know that the Scottish vessel seized was awarded a license this year but this has apparently been removed from a list given to the EU





You do know that the Scottish vessel seized was awarded a license this year but this has apparently been removed from a list given to the EU

That is what made me laugh when i read about it in the mail. They were all outraged and indignant that the french hauled the ship to dock, ridiculously saying it was an act of war. Then just at the end they slipped in that it looks like we mistakenly missed the ship off our list of licensed vessels that we sent to the French. So, as far as they were aware, it was an illegal boat eligible for seizure. That is what made me laugh when i read about it in the mail. They were all outraged and indignant that the french hauled the ship to dock, ridiculously saying it was an act of war. Then just at the end they slipped in that it looks like we mistakenly missed the ship off our list of licensed vessels that we sent to the French. So, as far as they were aware, it was an illegal boat eligible for seizure. Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 15 316





Posts: 15 316 Re: THE FISHING DISPUTE « Reply #7 on: Today at 03:35:22 PM » in the early 80ís. HMS Orkney, our favourite pastime was arresting French and Spanish trawlers and escorting them back to the nearest uk 🇬🇧 port. We got to stay in port until the court case was over usually resulting in huge fines for them while we got pissed

We once arrested one, got 5 days in port, went back to sea and caught the silly cunt again next day I served on fishery protection vesselsin the early 80ís. HMS Orkney, our favourite pastime was arresting French and Spanish trawlers and escorting them back to the nearest uk 🇬🇧 port. We got to stay in port until the court case was over usually resulting in huge fines for them while we got pissedWe once arrested one, got 5 days in port, went back to sea and caught the silly cunt again next day Logged