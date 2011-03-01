Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
THE FISHING DISPUTE
Yesterday at 09:22:50 AM
WE DON'T WANT TO BE TAKING ANY SHIT OF THE FRENCH - THE YELLOW-BELLIED BASTARDS.


DOCKING OUR FISHING BOATS THE DIRTY TWATS - TAKE NO SHIT BORIS :ukfist:


https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1512709/Brexit-live-news-France-fishing-row-licence-dispute-
Today at 05:01:21 AM
Boris to "flex his mussels"  monkey and haul the french in over this trawler carry on.


That's the way to do it, Boris ... true colours never run :ukfist:



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16567821/boris-johnson-french-ambassador-trawler-seized-channel/
Today at 10:08:38 AM
It would be good if we give them the licences that the useless tory cunts agreed to

Bend over UK
Today at 10:17:11 AM
Welcome to Brexit, it's what was voted for!
Today at 10:21:24 AM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 10:17:11 AM
Welcome to Brexit, it's what was voted for!

Shut up, man. Youre not allowed to talk about it. Its in the past. Move on, snowflake
Today at 10:24:08 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:08:38 AM
It would be good if we give them the licences that the useless tory cunts agreed to

Bend over UK

You do know that the Scottish vessel seized was awarded a license this year but this has apparently been removed from a list given to the EU

Today at 11:42:21 AM
Quote from: Winston on Today at 10:24:08 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:08:38 AM
It would be good if we give them the licences that the useless tory cunts agreed to

Bend over UK

You do know that the Scottish vessel seized was awarded a license this year but this has apparently been removed from a list given to the EU



That is what made me laugh when i read about it in the mail. They were all outraged and indignant that the french hauled the ship to dock, ridiculously saying it was an act of war. Then just at the end they slipped in that it looks like we mistakenly missed the ship off our list of licensed vessels that we sent to the French. So, as far as they were aware, it was an illegal boat eligible for seizure.
