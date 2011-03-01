Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 29, 2021, 10:12:18 AM
Author Topic: THE FISHING DISPUTE  (Read 86 times)
headset
« on: Yesterday at 09:22:50 AM »
WE DON'T WANT TO BE TAKING ANY SHIT OF THE FRENCH - THE YELLOW-BELLIED BASTARDS.


DOCKING OUR FISHING BOATS THE DIRTY TWATS - TAKE NO SHIT BORIS :ukfist:


https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1512709/Brexit-live-news-France-fishing-row-licence-dispute-
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:01:21 AM »
Boris to "flex his mussels"  monkey and haul the french in over this trawler carry on.


That's the way to do it, Boris ... true colours never run :ukfist:



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16567821/boris-johnson-french-ambassador-trawler-seized-channel/
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:08:38 AM »
It would be good if we give them the licences that the useless tory cunts agreed to

Bend over UK
