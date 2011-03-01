Welcome,
October 29, 2021
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
THE FISHING DISPUTE
Author
Topic: THE FISHING DISPUTE
headset
Posts: 2 986
THE FISHING DISPUTE
WE DON'T WANT TO BE TAKING ANY SHIT OF THE FRENCH - THE YELLOW-BELLIED BASTARDS.
DOCKING OUR FISHING BOATS THE DIRTY TWATS - TAKE NO SHIT BORIS
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1512709/Brexit-live-news-France-fishing-row-licence-dispute-
headset
Posts: 2 986
Re: THE FISHING DISPUTE
Boris to "flex his mussels"
and haul the french in over this trawler carry on.
That's the way to do it, Boris ... true colours never run
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16567821/boris-johnson-french-ambassador-trawler-seized-channel/
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 055
Re: THE FISHING DISPUTE
It would be good if we give them the licences that the useless tory cunts agreed to
Bend over UK
