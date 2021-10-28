BLOCK REFINERY...IN RUN UP TOCOP267 IN GLASGOW!!THEY'RE ALL IT !!!

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 622





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 622JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: EXTINCTION REBELLION « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:27:37 AM » THEY WANT TO CONCENTRATE ON CUTTING DOWN ON THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE COMING INTO THIS COUNTRY.



NEPHEW JUST BACK FROM LONDON AND SAID HE COULDN'T BELIEVE HOW BAD IT WAS !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats