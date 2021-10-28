Welcome,
October 28, 2021, 09:35:37 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
EXTINCTION REBELLION
Author
Topic: EXTINCTION REBELLION (Read 14 times)
headset
Online
Posts: 2 960
EXTINCTION REBELLION
Today
at 09:17:43 AM »
BLOCK REFINERY...IN RUN UP TO
COP267 IN GLASGOW!!
THEY'RE ALL IT !!!
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1512785/Extinction-Rebellion-protest-latest-UK-oil-refinery-blocked-
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 620
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: EXTINCTION REBELLION
Today
at 09:27:37 AM »
THEY WANT TO CONCENTRATE ON CUTTING DOWN ON THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE COMING INTO THIS COUNTRY.
NEPHEW JUST BACK FROM LONDON AND SAID HE COULDN'T BELIEVE HOW BAD IT WAS !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Online
Posts: 2 960
Re: EXTINCTION REBELLION
Today
at 09:32:48 AM »
AND THAT'S WITHOUT LABOUR IN CHARGE.....
OR HE WOULD BE SEEING DOUBLE BUBBLE....
THE LONGER THEY STAY THE SHIT PARTY OUT THE TWO - THE BETTER!!!
