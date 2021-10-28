Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 28, 2021, 09:35:31 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: EXTINCTION REBELLION  (Read 13 times)
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 960


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:17:43 AM »
BLOCK REFINERY...IN RUN UP TO

COP267 IN GLASGOW!!

THEY'RE ALL IT !!!

https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1512785/Extinction-Rebellion-protest-latest-UK-oil-refinery-blocked-
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 620


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:27:37 AM »
THEY WANT TO CONCENTRATE ON CUTTING DOWN ON THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE COMING INTO THIS COUNTRY.

NEPHEW JUST BACK FROM LONDON AND SAID HE COULDN'T BELIEVE HOW BAD IT WAS !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 960


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:32:48 AM »
monkey


AND THAT'S WITHOUT LABOUR IN CHARGE.....



OR HE WOULD BE SEEING DOUBLE BUBBLE.... rava




THE LONGER THEY STAY THE SHIT PARTY  OUT THE TWO - THE BETTER!!!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 