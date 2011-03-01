Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 28, 2021, 09:35:25 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Pakistan
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Pakistan (Read 34 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 051
Pakistan
«
on:
Today
at 07:44:42 AM »
Looking strong n the cricket. Beaten two cracking sides easily.
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 2 960
Re: Pakistan
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:06:53 AM »
You just never know with them.
If memory serves me right without checking.
I'm sure they won the World Cup one-dayers in England one year as a non-fancied side from the start.
Myself I do fancy England
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...