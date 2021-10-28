Welcome,
October 28, 2021, 07:09:37 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
WEST HAM
Author
Topic: WEST HAM (Read 19 times)
headset
Posts: 2 954
WEST HAM
for the cup - I'm not keen on the cockney bastards if however, the draw stays kind to them I can see them going all the way. Moyes has done grand job with them since taking over.
The Mackems are still in it too
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 618
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: WEST HAM
YEAH, NO, I MEAN, WEST AIIIIIIIIIIIIM !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
