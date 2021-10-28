headset

Offline



Posts: 2 954





Posts: 2 954 WEST HAM « on: Today at 05:47:41 AM »



The Mackems are still in it too for the cup - I'm not keen on the cockney bastards if however, the draw stays kind to them I can see them going all the way. Moyes has done grand job with them since taking over.The Mackems are still in it too Logged