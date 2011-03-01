Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 29, 2021, 12:58:09 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Poppy time again.  (Read 214 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 990


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 05:18:23 AM »
Don't forget to get your hands in your pockets this weekend at the match.

And poppy sellers are back on the streets.


Remember those still alive and the fallen that fought the wars ..:ukfist:



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16555553/world-war-2-d-day-memorial/
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 624


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:21:42 AM »
I ALWAYS GET ONE. ANNOYS ME WHEN PEOPLE ROUND HERE PUT EFFORT INTO HALLOWEEN AND CHRISTMAS BUT NEVER SEEN WEARING A POPPY !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 059



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:30:11 PM »
Apart from a small donation for a poppy, I assume we all supply year-round donations to help? 
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 990


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:27:48 PM »
Bob Its a heads up for those that don't - a donation to the poppy appeal should clear any guilt they may carry throughout the year!
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 311


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:13:41 PM »
100 year anniversary of the Royal British Legion  :homer:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 990


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:42:10 AM »
Out of interest do you medal/uniform up and do the cenotaphs on a Sunday, Robbso?
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 311


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:21:03 AM »
I go to a cenotaph and show my respect. I have no medals fella. Veterans badge is all Im worth :like:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 990


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:10:17 AM »
:like:

That's very modest of you

Don't underestimate that veterans badge fella!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 