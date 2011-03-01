headset

Offline



Posts: 2 975





Posts: 2 975 Poppy time again. « on: Today at 05:18:23 AM »



And poppy sellers are back on the streets.





Remember those still alive and the fallen that fought the wars ..







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16555553/world-war-2-d-day-memorial/



Don't forget to get your hands in your pockets this weekend at the match.And poppy sellers are back on the streets.Remember those still alive and the fallen that fought the wars .. Logged

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 622





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 622JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: Poppy time again. « Reply #1 on: Today at 06:21:42 AM » I ALWAYS GET ONE. ANNOYS ME WHEN PEOPLE ROUND HERE PUT EFFORT INTO HALLOWEEN AND CHRISTMAS BUT NEVER SEEN WEARING A POPPY !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats