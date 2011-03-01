Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 28, 2021, 01:55:14 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Poppy time again.  (Read 63 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 963


View Profile
« on: Today at 05:18:23 AM »
Don't forget to get your hands in your pockets this weekend at the match.

And poppy sellers are back on the streets.


Remember those still alive and the fallen that fought the wars ..:ukfist:



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16555553/world-war-2-d-day-memorial/
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 622


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:21:42 AM »
I ALWAYS GET ONE. ANNOYS ME WHEN PEOPLE ROUND HERE PUT EFFORT INTO HALLOWEEN AND CHRISTMAS BUT NEVER SEEN WEARING A POPPY !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 054



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:30:11 PM »
Apart from a small donation for a poppy, I assume we all supply year-round donations to help? 
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 