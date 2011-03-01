Welcome,
October 28, 2021, 01:55:14 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Poppy time again.
Author
Topic: Poppy time again. (Read 63 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 963
Poppy time again.
«
on:
Today
at 05:18:23 AM
Don't forget to get your hands in your pockets this weekend at the match.
And poppy sellers are back on the streets.
Remember those still alive and the fallen that fought the wars ..
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16555553/world-war-2-d-day-memorial/
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 622
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Poppy time again.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:21:42 AM
I ALWAYS GET ONE. ANNOYS ME WHEN PEOPLE ROUND HERE PUT EFFORT INTO HALLOWEEN AND CHRISTMAS BUT NEVER SEEN WEARING A POPPY !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 054
Re: Poppy time again.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:30:11 PM
Apart from a small donation for a poppy, I assume we all supply year-round donations to help?
