October 27, 2021, 10:57:36 PM
Andraz Sporar
Author
Topic: Andraz Sporar (Read 86 times)
Winston
Posts: 225
Andraz Sporar
Today
at 06:29:36 PM »
Is he likely to stay beyond the season?
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 997
Re: Andraz Sporar
Today
at 10:26:02 PM »
I doubt it, only time weve made loans perm are when were in the prem, in the champo they either prove too good or rubbish
