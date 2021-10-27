Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Andraz Sporar  (Read 86 times)
« on: Today at 06:29:36 PM »
Is he likely to stay beyond the season?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:26:02 PM »
I doubt it, only time weve made loans perm are when were in the prem, in the champo they either prove too good or rubbish
