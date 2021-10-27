Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 27, 2021, 06:47:02 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Interesting Lewis Hamilton Article.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Interesting Lewis Hamilton Article. (Read 72 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 941
Interesting Lewis Hamilton Article.
«
on:
Today
at 03:18:17 PM »
Just thought I would post it - not wanting to light fires or anything bad ...
He looks very feminine in one of those photos if you ask me, not that it is a problem to me ... it's just a thought - I thought i would pass on
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-10136317/Lewis-Hamilton-reveals-2019-photo-left-frus
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 621
Re: Interesting Lewis Hamilton Article.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:22:26 PM »
Darlo Kwuntzy really seems to like this fella
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 941
Re: Interesting Lewis Hamilton Article.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:31:53 PM »
Thanks for the tip-off.
One thing you can say about Hamilton is he has and always will split opinions on how he reached the top of racing.
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 458
Re: Interesting Lewis Hamilton Article.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:38:42 PM »
Quote from: headset on
Today
at 03:18:17 PM
Just thought I would post it - not wanting to light fires or anything bad ...
He looks very feminine in one of those photos if you ask me, not that it is a problem to me ... it's just a thought - I thought i would pass on
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-10136317/Lewis-Hamilton-reveals-2019-photo-left-frus
He is just slowly opening the closet door and preparing the ground until he is brave enough
Two faced cunt
Kom op Max!
https://youtu.be/jRaXZz0dvAQ
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...