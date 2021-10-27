Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 27, 2021
Author Topic: Interesting Lewis Hamilton Article.  (Read 72 times)
headset
Posts: 2 941


« on: Today at 03:18:17 PM »
Just thought I would post it - not wanting to light fires or anything bad ...




He looks very feminine in one of those photos if you ask me, not that it is a problem to me ... it's just a thought - I thought  i would pass on


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-10136317/Lewis-Hamilton-reveals-2019-photo-left-frus
El Capitan
Posts: 45 621


« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:22:26 PM »
Darlo Kwuntzy really seems to like this fella 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
Posts: 2 941


« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:31:53 PM »
Thanks for the tip-off.



One thing you can say about Hamilton is he has and always will split opinions on how he reached the top of racing.
John Theone
Posts: 458



« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:38:42 PM »
Quote from: headset
Just thought I would post it - not wanting to light fires or anything bad ...




He looks very feminine in one of those photos if you ask me, not that it is a problem to me ... it's just a thought - I thought  i would pass on


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-10136317/Lewis-Hamilton-reveals-2019-photo-left-frus




He is just slowly opening the closet door and preparing the ground until he is brave enough

Two faced cunt

Kom op Max!

https://youtu.be/jRaXZz0dvAQ
