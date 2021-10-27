Welcome,
October 27, 2021, 06:46:56 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
I would SINCERELY like to thank the Scotland cricket team
Author
Topic: I would SINCERELY like to thank the Scotland cricket team
Pigeon droppings
I would SINCERELY like to thank the Scotland cricket team
«
on:
Today
at 03:10:46 PM »
For entertaining me in their T20 match against Namibia!
2 for 3 after 1 over!
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: I would SINCERELY like to thank the Scotland cricket team
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:34:40 PM »
Dont think Namibia can get past this score now though.
Tory Cunt
Pigeon droppings
Re: I would SINCERELY like to thank the Scotland cricket team
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:46:06 PM »
Going to have to disagree with you on that........
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: I would SINCERELY like to thank the Scotland cricket team
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:51:50 PM »
Gonna be tight . They were a crazy price of 1/6 to win be beginning the chase.
Tory Cunt
Pigeon droppings
Re: I would SINCERELY like to thank the Scotland cricket team
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:31:38 PM »
Never in doubt!
