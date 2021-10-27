Welcome,
October 27, 2021, 04:28:42 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ONE MAN INSANE ATTEMPT ON A SNOW PLOUGH !!!
Author
Topic: ONE MAN INSANE ATTEMPT ON A SNOW PLOUGH !!! (Read 60 times)
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 610
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
ONE MAN INSANE ATTEMPT ON A SNOW PLOUGH !!!
«
on:
Today
at 01:58:35 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 610
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: ONE MAN INSANE ATTEMPT ON A SNOW PLOUGH !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:01:17 PM »
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 610
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: ONE MAN INSANE ATTEMPT ON A SNOW PLOUGH !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:07:53 PM »
JUST TO CLEAR THIS UP THIS RELATES TO AN OLDER BLOKE I WORKED WITH WHO WOULD DO AS LITLLE WORK AS POSSIBLE.
HE LIVED OUT IN THE STICKS AND DURING A BAD WINTER I JOKED THAT HE WOULD BE FIRING UP A SNOW PLOUGH AND TRYING TO GET HIS WAY INTO WORK AT ALL COSTS !!!
HE REALLY WOULDN'T HAVE TRIED A JOT !!!
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 2 940
Re: ONE MAN INSANE ATTEMPT ON A SNOW PLOUGH !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:08:21 PM »
I BET HE LIKED A PLOUGHMAN'S LUNCH
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 610
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: ONE MAN INSANE ATTEMPT ON A SNOW PLOUGH !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:23:02 PM »
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 224
Re: ONE MAN INSANE ATTEMPT ON A SNOW PLOUGH !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:26:48 PM »
Quote from: headset on
Today
at 03:08:21 PM
I BET HE LIKED A PLOUGHMAN'S LUNCH
Who doesnt?
You could probably say most people shovel them down
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 03:33:44 PM by Winston
»
Logged
