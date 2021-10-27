Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 27, 2021, 04:28:42 PM
ONE MAN INSANE ATTEMPT ON A SNOW PLOUGH !!!
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: Today at 01:58:35 PM »
               oleary
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:01:17 PM »
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:07:53 PM »
JUST TO CLEAR THIS UP THIS RELATES TO AN OLDER BLOKE I WORKED WITH WHO WOULD DO AS LITLLE WORK AS POSSIBLE.

HE LIVED OUT IN THE STICKS AND DURING A BAD WINTER I JOKED THAT HE WOULD BE FIRING UP A SNOW PLOUGH AND TRYING TO GET HIS WAY INTO WORK AT ALL COSTS !!!

HE REALLY WOULDN'T HAVE TRIED A JOT !!!
headset
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:08:21 PM »
I BET HE LIKED A PLOUGHMAN'S LUNCH mcl
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:23:02 PM »
 souey
Winston
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:26:48 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 03:08:21 PM
I BET HE LIKED A PLOUGHMAN'S LUNCH mcl

Who doesnt?

 

You could probably say most people shovel them down

 mcl
