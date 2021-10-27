Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 27, 2021, 01:55:04 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Danny Mills Caught out on Sky  (Read 82 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 937


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:09:18 PM »
With Boro's Sol Bamba.

Caught telling the truth about Man Utd....monkey


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10135965/Danny-Mills-broadcast-telling-presenter-
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 527


View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:47:15 PM »
Wtf is Sol Bamba doing in Cardiff?

Wednesday before a Saturday home game too!
Logged
Tory Cunt
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 618


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:48:26 PM »
Think warnock said Bamba was on r&r til Thurs  :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 527


View Profile WWW
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:50:53 PM »
Didnt tell me.
Logged
Tory Cunt
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 618


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:52:14 PM »
Typical of Neil that  :unlike:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 