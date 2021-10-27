Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 27, 2021, 01:54:57 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Danny Mills Caught out on Sky
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Danny Mills Caught out on Sky (Read 81 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 937
Danny Mills Caught out on Sky
«
on:
Today
at 12:09:18 PM »
With Boro's Sol Bamba.
Caught telling the truth about Man Utd....
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10135965/Danny-Mills-broadcast-telling-presenter-
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 527
Re: Danny Mills Caught out on Sky
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:47:15 PM »
Wtf is Sol Bamba doing in Cardiff?
Wednesday before a Saturday home game too!
Logged
Tory Cunt
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 618
Re: Danny Mills Caught out on Sky
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:48:26 PM »
Think warnock said Bamba was on r&r til Thurs
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 527
Re: Danny Mills Caught out on Sky
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:50:53 PM »
Didnt tell me.
Logged
Tory Cunt
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 618
Re: Danny Mills Caught out on Sky
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:52:14 PM »
Typical of Neil that
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...