JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





SAW DAD THIS MORNING !!! « on: Today at 10:47:06 AM » AIN'T SEEN HIM IN I DON'T KNOW HOW LONG !!!



STILL TRUDGING THE SAME ROUTE HE DID YEARS AGO AND NOTHING'S CHANGED.



A BIT OLDER, BESPECTACLED AND STILL SKINT.



USED TO SEE HIM ALL THE TIME IN TOWN AND HE WAS ALWAYS AN EARLY BIRD IN THE BOOKIES, HIM AND WHISTLING WELLSY !!!



NOT SEEN HIM FOR YEARS EITHER. THINK HE'S DEED !!!



USED TO TELL PEOPLE THAT HE'D BEEN BROUGHT BACK TO LIFE BUT I DON'T THINK THEY SUCCEEDED THIS TIME.



DAD USED TO CALL WHISTLING WELLSY DAD EVEN THOUGH HE WASN'T.



A MONOTONE 'DAD' THEN A PREGNANT PAUSE THEN ANOTHER 'DAD' AND SO ON AND SO FORTH.



I'LL CATCH YERS LATER. I CAN'T BE SPENDING ALL ME TIME ON HERE !!!