October 28, 2021, 12:52:18 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
SAW VAULTER THIS MORNING !!!
Author
Topic: SAW VAULTER THIS MORNING !!! (Read 65 times)
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 615
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
SAW VAULTER THIS MORNING !!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:29:45 AM
SAW WALTER WHILST I WAS I THE TOWN THIS MORNING.
DIDN'T RECOGNISE HIM AT FIRST WELL WRAPPED UP WITH HIS CAP ON, COLLAR UP, BEBEARDED !!!
THINK HE WAS GOING IN THE BANK AS HE WAS STARING VACANTLY AT IT AS HE PROWLED BY.
FUNNY FCUKER IS WALLY BUT I THINK HE'S HARMLESS ENOUGH IF HE'S TAKEN HIS MEDICATION !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 941
Re: SAW VAULTER THIS MORNING !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 12:34:42 PM
Careful out there!
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 615
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: SAW VAULTER THIS MORNING !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:13:39 AM
