Author Topic: Headset  (Read 218 times)
John Theone
« on: October 27, 2021, 09:54:07 AM »
Are you Goldby or Ben G in disguise?

Can't think of any other reason why you should spend all your time posting non boro nonsense on here?
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: October 27, 2021, 11:02:11 AM »
Its my backup account 




Even Ive got bored of reading RR now Its basically just Kenny ranting about FMTTM, and Nutty Smog ranting about vaccines and black people  monkey
headset
« Reply #2 on: October 27, 2021, 11:55:06 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on October 27, 2021, 09:54:07 AM
Are you Goldby or Ben G in disguise?

Can't think of any other reason why you should spend all your time posting non boro nonsense on here?



You know you've made it when you get youre own thread. :mido:



You have my word I'm not Steve or Ben.



I'm a roving reporter on many subjects if you hadn't already noticed.


This bit takes some doing but it is true King Kenny banned me off Raw for refusing to suck cock!!

I don't really do politics so only use 'fly me' on occasions.




It's not all my time by the way - it's more works time.

And no I don't have my own hammock at work so I am not him either.

So to let you down lightly you are stuck with me, John Lad. rava
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: October 27, 2021, 12:57:45 PM »
I see my good mate Tez has now been fully red rawed 


Shame. He used to be fairly bright (obviously nowhere near as bright as he thought he was, but still FAIRLY bright) 



headset
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:43:16 AM »
mick


I can only put it down to online grooming - they've captured young Tom as well don't forget.



He will be still having lessons with the elders monkey



You will soon here him banging the sounds of "raw" out next rava
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:48:55 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on October 27, 2021, 12:57:45 PM
I see my good mate Tez has now been fully red rawed 


Shame. He used to be fairly bright (obviously nowhere near as bright as he thought he was, but still FAIRLY bright) 





My shit is brighter than you Matty.
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:55:49 PM »
Has your cross dressing neighbour been sprinkling glitter on your little turnip patch again  :basil:
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:05:14 PM »
No, but as you bring Marvin / Marilyn up; his / her "friend" was whisked away by ambulance on Wednesday. It's the talk of the village. Foul play is suspected.

Are you still enjoying yourself on BoreMeLite?
El Capitan
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:07:39 PM »
 



Deviant behaviour
