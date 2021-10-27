John Theone

Posts: 458 Headset « on: October 27, 2021, 09:54:07 AM » Are you Goldby or Ben G in disguise?



Can't think of any other reason why you should spend all your time posting non boro nonsense on here?



El Capitan

Re: Headset « Reply #1 on: October 27, 2021, 11:02:11 AM »









Even Ive got bored of reading RR now Its basically just Kenny ranting about FMTTM, and Nutty Smog ranting about vaccines and black people

headset

Re: Headset « Reply #2 on: October 27, 2021, 11:55:06 AM » Quote from: John Theone on October 27, 2021, 09:54:07 AM Are you Goldby or Ben G in disguise?



Can't think of any other reason why you should spend all your time posting non boro nonsense on here?







You know you've made it when you get youre own thread.







You have my word I'm not Steve or Ben.







I'm a roving reporter on many subjects if you hadn't already noticed.





This bit takes some doing but it is true King Kenny banned me off Raw for refusing to suck cock!!



I don't really do politics so only use 'fly me' on occasions.









It's not all my time by the way - it's more works time.



And no I don't have my own hammock at work so I am not him either.



So to let you down lightly you are stuck with me, John Lad.

















El Capitan

Re: Headset « Reply #3 on: October 27, 2021, 12:57:45 PM »





Shame. He used to be fairly bright (obviously nowhere near as bright as he thought he was, but still FAIRLY bright)







headset

Re: Headset « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:43:16 AM »





I can only put it down to online grooming - they've captured young Tom as well don't forget.







He will be still having lessons with the elders







You will soon here him banging the sounds of "raw" out next I can only put it down to online grooming - they've captured young Tom as well don't forget.He will be still having lessons with the eldersYou will soon here him banging the sounds of "raw" out next Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Pull your socks up Tel.





Re: Headset « Reply #5 on: Today at 04:48:55 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on October 27, 2021, 12:57:45 PM





Shame. He used to be fairly bright (obviously nowhere near as bright as he thought he was, but still FAIRLY bright)









My shit is brighter than you Matty. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

El Capitan

Re: Headset « Reply #6 on: Today at 04:55:49 PM » Has your cross dressing neighbour been sprinkling glitter on your little turnip patch again Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

TerryCochranesSocks

Pull your socks up Tel.





Re: Headset « Reply #7 on: Today at 05:05:14 PM » No, but as you bring Marvin / Marilyn up; his / her "friend" was whisked away by ambulance on Wednesday. It's the talk of the village. Foul play is suspected.



Are you still enjoying yourself on BoreMeLite?

Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures