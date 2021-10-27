Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 27, 2021, 01:54:44 PM
Author Topic: Headset  (Read 95 times)
John Theone
« on: Today at 09:54:07 AM »
Are you Goldby or Ben G in disguise?

Can't think of any other reason why you should spend all your time posting non boro nonsense on here?
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:02:11 AM »
Its my backup account 




Even Ive got bored of reading RR now Its basically just Kenny ranting about FMTTM, and Nutty Smog ranting about vaccines and black people  monkey
headset
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:55:06 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on Today at 09:54:07 AM
Are you Goldby or Ben G in disguise?

Can't think of any other reason why you should spend all your time posting non boro nonsense on here?



You know you've made it when you get youre own thread. :mido:



You have my word I'm not Steve or Ben.



I'm a roving reporter on many subjects if you hadn't already noticed.


This bit takes some doing but it is true King Kenny banned me off Raw for refusing to suck cock!!

I don't really do politics so only use 'fly me' on occasions.




It's not all my time by the way - it's more works time.

And no I don't have my own hammock at work so I am not him either.

So to let you down lightly you are stuck with me, John Lad. rava
« Last Edit: Today at 11:56:41 AM by headset » Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:57:45 PM »
I see my good mate Tez has now been fully red rawed 


Shame. He used to be fairly bright (obviously nowhere near as bright as he thought he was, but still FAIRLY bright) 



