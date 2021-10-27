Welcome,
October 27, 2021, 12:26:27 AM
News:
M25 (Tomorrow)
Author
Topic: M25 (Tomorrow) (Read 43 times)
Winston
Posts: 220
M25 (Tomorrow)
Yesterday
at 10:09:36 PM »
Don't use it say insulate Britain
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 601
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: M25 (Tomorrow)
Yesterday
at 11:07:51 PM »
THEY'RE BEGINNING TO BE A BIT OF A NUISANCE !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 362
Infant Herpes
Re: M25 (Tomorrow)
Yesterday
at 11:35:45 PM »
Fucking genius. Let's try and bring a motorway that's almost permanently at a standstill to a standstill. That's like trying to punish John Barrowman by getting a load of blokes to piss on him and jizz on his face.
I know where you live
