Pigeon droppings

Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee « on: October 26, 2021, 02:59:58 PM » Cricket SA made a point of ordering all players to "take a knee" before the match against the Windies.



De Kock made it clear he would not be adhereing to that stance and made himself unavailable!



In reality (reading between the lines), he wasn't made unavailable at all!



No matter what SA's history, he still has the right to choose!



Cricket SA should be ashamed of themselves!

headset

headset

Re: Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 05:30:21 AM »





Rutters

Rutters

Re: Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee « Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 10:46:44 PM » I'm sorry of you feel intimidated but the words are my own. 'Identitarianism' is a proper noun therefore it requires a capital.



Societal change in this context, as I stated previously, is the addressing of issues pertaining to certain demographics. It's in the misguided belief that those demographics have been disproportionately oppressed within western (capitalist) societies.



I prefer treating people equally and rather than 'identities' being oppressed, it's the poor and powerless being held down by the rich and powerful. Dividing the working-class into competing factions only serves to make them easier to rule.



That's why some people now believe that the 'culture wars' are an artificial construct of the ruling establishment. Logged