October 30, 2021, 02:24:57 PM
Author Topic: Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee  (Read 605 times)
« on: October 26, 2021, 02:59:58 PM »
Cricket SA made a point of ordering all players to "take a knee" before the match against the Windies.

De Kock made it clear he would not be adhereing to that stance and made himself unavailable!

In reality (reading between the lines), he wasn't made unavailable at all!

No matter what SA's history, he still has the right to choose!

Cricket SA should be ashamed of themselves!
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: October 26, 2021, 03:05:59 PM »
I don't get worked up either way but no one should be forced into it, ridiculous
Squealer

« Reply #2 on: October 26, 2021, 03:24:26 PM »
This is so wrong.
Should be his right to abstain & to still play.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #3 on: October 26, 2021, 03:48:15 PM »
Noted that the usual fascist have started telling the world how he is obviously a racist and wrong  souey
Robbso
« Reply #4 on: October 26, 2021, 04:14:04 PM »
Good on him he has every right to refuse. Wilfred Zaha chooses not to take the knee. Not a lots said about that.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #5 on: October 26, 2021, 05:52:51 PM »
Hed have sharp taken the knee if he was facing Holding Marshall Ambrose and Holder

 BLM BLM
Robbso
« Reply #6 on: October 26, 2021, 06:17:16 PM »
He could have blocked with his nose like Mike Gatting :homer:
El Capitan
« Reply #7 on: October 26, 2021, 10:40:49 PM »
Maybe a bit more of a contentious issue for South Africa. Does his family have a big farm?



I respect his right to make his own decision.
headset
« Reply #8 on: October 27, 2021, 05:01:10 AM »
He should be allowed to make his own choices!
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #9 on: October 27, 2021, 09:13:22 AM »
Given South Africa's very recent history, i understand why the cricket board would want to show a unified approach to an anti racism gesture but it shouldn't be something you can impose on players. You can request they do it, but if they want to opt out its their right to do so. Same as Zaha, same as McLean opting out of poppy wearing.
Rutters
« Reply #10 on: October 27, 2021, 10:16:11 AM »
We've all known for a long time that mixing politics and sport was a bad idea.
Squealer

« Reply #11 on: October 27, 2021, 10:22:36 AM »
The unelected freedom of speech deniers strike again.
Rutters
« Reply #12 on: October 27, 2021, 02:52:36 PM »
As usual. those claiming to be anti-fascist are the fascists, those claiming to be anti-bigotry are the bigots and those claiming to be anti-racist are the racists.
El Capitan
« Reply #13 on: October 27, 2021, 03:02:47 PM »
Who has been racist?
Rutters
« Reply #14 on: October 27, 2021, 04:01:41 PM »
The racists.

What definition of 'racism' are you working with?
El Capitan
« Reply #15 on: October 27, 2021, 04:09:31 PM »
Which people claiming to be anti-racist have been racist?
Rutters
« Reply #16 on: October 27, 2021, 05:14:50 PM »
I presume those 'anti-racist' activists insisting on knee-bending would claim to be 'anti-racist'. I'm going on 'Prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against someone of a different race' to be racism.


Which definition of 'racism' are you using?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #17 on: October 27, 2021, 07:42:30 PM »
Gorrrrn fishing, byyyyy Bing Crosby

Which definition of Crosby are you using?
Rutters
« Reply #18 on: October 28, 2021, 09:47:30 AM »
Well if you'd rather not say, that's fine.

Anyway, De Kock has been 're-educated' now
El Capitan
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 03:54:10 PM »
Maybe his black step sister and step mother told him to stop being a daft cunt 



I bet he reads the same Qanon sites as some of the whoppers on red raw  :nige:  klins klins
headset
« Reply #20 on: Today at 05:30:21 AM »
FFS, that's a bit heavy for a message board.


is that another one of Kenny's disciples - and the cunt had the nerve to ban me for refusing to suck cock

the poor cunts head must be all over the shop rava

That place will be under watch monkey

You can see the headlines in the gazette now.

Far-Right online cell ran from Skelton man's bedroom busted by MI5.
The bomb squad also attended the scene. Neighbors said a man called Ken lived at the address with another man called Tom
Pigeon droppings
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:48:05 AM »
Seems De Kock hasn't got the courage of his convictions!



.......imagine if a certain other South African also lacked the courage of his convictions!



SA cricket should still be very ashamed of themselves as they have obviously coerced him! 👎
Rutters
« Reply #22 on: Today at 12:19:15 PM »
When you can have your income and professional career threatened by refusing to make a political gesture the danger signs should be obvious to anyone with a functioning consciousness.

Backing down just increases its potency.
El Capitan
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:26:32 PM »
Define political?


I dont see anti-racism as political
Rutters
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:44:34 PM »
If you choose to address one perceived strand of discrimination but not others then you are making a political choice.

The definition of 'politics' is to effect societal change, which is exactly the aim of B.L.M.
El Capitan
« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:47:01 PM »
Define societal change in this context?
