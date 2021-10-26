Cricket SA made a point of ordering all players to "take a knee" before the match against the Windies. De Kock made it clear he would not be adhereing to that stance and made himself unavailable! In reality (reading between the lines), he wasn't made unavailable at all! No matter what SA's history, he still has the right to choose! Cricket SA should be ashamed of themselves!

I don't get worked up either way but no one should be forced into it, ridiculous

This is so wrong. Should be his right to abstain & to still play.

Noted that the usual fascist have started telling the world how he is obviously a racist and wrong

Good on him he has every right to refuse. Wilfred Zaha chooses not to take the knee. Not a lots said about that.

Hed have sharp taken the knee if he was facing Holding Marshall Ambrose and Holder

He could have blocked with his nose like Mike Gatting

Maybe a bit more of a contentious issue for South Africa . Does his family have a big farm? I respect his right to make his own decision.

He should be allowed to make his own choices!

Given South Africa's very recent history, i understand why the cricket board would want to show a unified approach to an anti racism gesture but it shouldn't be something you can impose on players. You can request they do it, but if they want to opt out its their right to do so. Same as Zaha, same as McLean opting out of poppy wearing.

We've all known for a long time that mixing politics and sport was a bad idea.

As usual. those claiming to be anti-fascist are the fascists, those claiming to be anti-bigotry are the bigots and those claiming to be anti-racist are the racists.

The racists. What definition of 'racism' are you working with?

I presume those 'anti-racist' activists insisting on knee-bending would claim to be 'anti-racist'. I'm going on 'Prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against someone of a different race' to be racism. Which definition of 'racism' are you using?

Well if you'd rather not say, that's fine. Anyway, De Kock has been 're-educated' now

