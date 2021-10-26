Welcome,
October 30, 2021, 05:50:15 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee
Author
Topic: Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee
Pigeon droppings
Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee
«
on:
October 26, 2021, 02:59:58 PM
Cricket SA made a point of ordering all players to "take a knee" before the match against the Windies.
De Kock made it clear he would not be adhereing to that stance and made himself unavailable!
In reality (reading between the lines), he wasn't made unavailable at all!
No matter what SA's history, he still has the right to choose!
Cricket SA should be ashamed of themselves!
Itchy_ring
Re: Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee
«
Reply #1 on:
October 26, 2021, 03:05:59 PM
I don't get worked up either way but no one should be forced into it, ridiculous
Squealer
Re: Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee
«
Reply #2 on:
October 26, 2021, 03:24:26 PM
This is so wrong.
Should be his right to abstain & to still play.
Itchy_ring
Re: Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee
«
Reply #3 on:
October 26, 2021, 03:48:15 PM
Noted that the usual fascist have started telling the world how he is obviously a racist and wrong
Robbso
Re: Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee
«
Reply #4 on:
October 26, 2021, 04:14:04 PM
Good on him he has every right to refuse. Wilfred Zaha chooses not to take the knee. Not a lots said about that.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee
«
Reply #5 on:
October 26, 2021, 05:52:51 PM
Hed have sharp taken the knee if he was facing Holding Marshall Ambrose and Holder
Robbso
Re: Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee
«
Reply #6 on:
October 26, 2021, 06:17:16 PM
He could have blocked with his nose like Mike Gatting
El Capitan
Re: Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee
«
Reply #7 on:
October 26, 2021, 10:40:49 PM
Maybe a bit more of a contentious issue for South Africa . Does his family have a big farm?
I respect his right to make his own decision.
headset
Re: Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee
«
Reply #8 on:
October 27, 2021, 05:01:10 AM
He should be allowed to make his own choices!
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee
«
Reply #9 on:
October 27, 2021, 09:13:22 AM
Given South Africa's very recent history, i understand why the cricket board would want to show a unified approach to an anti racism gesture but it shouldn't be something you can impose on players. You can request they do it, but if they want to opt out its their right to do so. Same as Zaha, same as McLean opting out of poppy wearing.
Rutters
Re: Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee
«
Reply #10 on:
October 27, 2021, 10:16:11 AM
We've all known for a long time that mixing politics and sport was a bad idea.
Squealer
Re: Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee
«
Reply #11 on:
October 27, 2021, 10:22:36 AM
The unelected freedom of speech deniers strike again.
Rutters
Re: Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee
«
Reply #12 on:
October 27, 2021, 02:52:36 PM
As usual. those claiming to be anti-fascist are the fascists, those claiming to be anti-bigotry are the bigots and those claiming to be anti-racist are the racists.
El Capitan
Re: Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee
«
Reply #13 on:
October 27, 2021, 03:02:47 PM
Who has been racist?
Logged
Rutters
Re: Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee
«
Reply #14 on:
October 27, 2021, 04:01:41 PM
The racists.
What definition of 'racism' are you working with?
El Capitan
Re: Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee
«
Reply #15 on:
October 27, 2021, 04:09:31 PM
Which people claiming to be anti-racist have been racist?
Logged
Rutters
Re: Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee
«
Reply #16 on:
October 27, 2021, 05:14:50 PM
I presume those 'anti-racist' activists insisting on knee-bending would claim to be 'anti-racist'. I'm going on 'Prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against someone of a different race' to be racism.
Which definition of 'racism' are you using?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee
«
Reply #17 on:
October 27, 2021, 07:42:30 PM
Gorrrrn fishing, byyyyy Bing Crosby
Which definition of Crosby are you using?
Rutters
Re: Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee
«
Reply #18 on:
October 28, 2021, 09:47:30 AM
Well if you'd rather not say, that's fine.
Anyway, De Kock has been 're-educated' now
El Capitan
Re: Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 03:54:10 PM
Maybe his black step sister and step mother told him to stop being a daft cunt
I bet he reads the same Qanon sites as some of the whoppers on red raw
headset
Re: Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
Today at 05:30:21 AM
FFS, that's a bit heavy for a message board.
is that another one of Kenny's disciples - and the cunt had the nerve to ban me for refusing to suck cock
the poor cunts head must be all over the shop
That place will be under watch
You can see the headlines in the gazette now.
Far-Right online cell ran from Skelton man's bedroom busted by MI5.
The bomb squad also attended the scene. Neighbors said a man called Ken lived at the address with another man called Tom
