Re: Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee « Reply #9 on: Today at 09:13:22 AM » Given South Africa's very recent history, i understand why the cricket board would want to show a unified approach to an anti racism gesture but it shouldn't be something you can impose on players. You can request they do it, but if they want to opt out its their right to do so. Same as Zaha, same as McLean opting out of poppy wearing.