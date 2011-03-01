Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee  (Read 299 times)
« on: Yesterday at 02:59:58 PM »
Cricket SA made a point of ordering all players to "take a knee" before the match against the Windies.

De Kock made it clear he would not be adhereing to that stance and made himself unavailable!

In reality (reading between the lines), he wasn't made unavailable at all!

No matter what SA's history, he still has the right to choose!

Cricket SA should be ashamed of themselves!
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:05:59 PM »
I don't get worked up either way but no one should be forced into it, ridiculous
Squealer

« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:24:26 PM »
This is so wrong.
Should be his right to abstain & to still play.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:48:15 PM »
Noted that the usual fascist have started telling the world how he is obviously a racist and wrong  souey
Robbso
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:14:04 PM »
Good on him he has every right to refuse. Wilfred Zaha chooses not to take the knee. Not a lots said about that.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:52:51 PM »
Hed have sharp taken the knee if he was facing Holding Marshall Ambrose and Holder

 BLM BLM
Robbso
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:17:16 PM »
He could have blocked with his nose like Mike Gatting :homer:
El Capitan
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:40:49 PM »
Maybe a bit more of a contentious issue for South Africa. Does his family have a big farm?



I respect his right to make his own decision.
headset
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:01:10 AM »
He should be allowed to make his own choices!
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:13:22 AM »
Given South Africa's very recent history, i understand why the cricket board would want to show a unified approach to an anti racism gesture but it shouldn't be something you can impose on players. You can request they do it, but if they want to opt out its their right to do so. Same as Zaha, same as McLean opting out of poppy wearing.
Rutters
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:16:11 AM »
We've all known for a long time that mixing politics and sport was a bad idea.
Squealer

« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:22:36 AM »
The unelected freedom of speech deniers strike again.
Rutters
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:52:36 PM »
As usual. those claiming to be anti-fascist are the fascists, those claiming to be anti-bigotry are the bigots and those claiming to be anti-racist are the racists.
El Capitan
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:02:47 PM »
Who has been racist?
Rutters
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:01:41 PM »
The racists.

What definition of 'racism' are you working with?
El Capitan
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:09:31 PM »
Which people claiming to be anti-racist have been racist?
