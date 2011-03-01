Welcome,
Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee
Topic: Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 297
Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee
«
on:
Yesterday
at 02:59:58 PM »
Cricket SA made a point of ordering all players to "take a knee" before the match against the Windies.
De Kock made it clear he would not be adhereing to that stance and made himself unavailable!
In reality (reading between the lines), he wasn't made unavailable at all!
No matter what SA's history, he still has the right to choose!
Cricket SA should be ashamed of themselves!
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 995
Re: Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 03:05:59 PM »
I don't get worked up either way but no one should be forced into it, ridiculous
Squealer
Online
Posts: 4
Re: Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 03:24:26 PM »
This is so wrong.
Should be his right to abstain & to still play.
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 995
Re: Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 03:48:15 PM »
Noted that the usual fascist have started telling the world how he is obviously a racist and wrong
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 308
Re: Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 04:14:04 PM »
Good on him he has every right to refuse. Wilfred Zaha chooses not to take the knee. Not a lots said about that.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 048
Re: Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 05:52:51 PM »
Hed have sharp taken the knee if he was facing Holding Marshall Ambrose and Holder
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 308
Re: Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 06:17:16 PM »
He could have blocked with his nose like Mike Gatting
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 45 614
Re: Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 10:40:49 PM »
Maybe a bit more of a contentious issue for South Africa . Does his family have a big farm?
I respect his right to make his own decision.
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 931
Re: Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 05:01:10 AM »
He should be allowed to make his own choices!
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 539
Re: Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 09:13:22 AM »
Given South Africa's very recent history, i understand why the cricket board would want to show a unified approach to an anti racism gesture but it shouldn't be something you can impose on players. You can request they do it, but if they want to opt out its their right to do so. Same as Zaha, same as McLean opting out of poppy wearing.
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 454
Re: Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 10:16:11 AM »
We've all known for a long time that mixing politics and sport was a bad idea.
Squealer
Online
Posts: 4
Re: Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 10:22:36 AM »
The unelected freedom of speech deniers strike again.
