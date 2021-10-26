Pigeon droppings

Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee « on: Today at 02:59:58 PM » Cricket SA made a point of ordering all players to "take a knee" before the match against the Windies.



De Kock made it clear he would not be adhereing to that stance and made himself unavailable!



In reality (reading between the lines), he wasn't made unavailable at all!



No matter what SA's history, he still has the right to choose!



Cricket SA should be ashamed of themselves!