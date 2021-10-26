Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 26, 2021, 03:52:04 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Quiton de Kock makes himself unavailable to play over stance on taking the knee  (Read 40 times)
Pigeon droppings
****
Online Online

Posts: 297


View Profile
« on: Today at 02:59:58 PM »
Cricket SA made a point of ordering all players to "take a knee" before the match against the Windies.

De Kock made it clear he would not be adhereing to that stance and made himself unavailable!

In reality (reading between the lines), he wasn't made unavailable at all!

No matter what SA's history, he still has the right to choose!

Cricket SA should be ashamed of themselves!
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 992


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:05:59 PM »
I don't get worked up either way but no one should be forced into it, ridiculous
Logged
Squealer

Online Online

Posts: 3


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:24:26 PM »
This is so wrong.
Should be his right to abstain & to still play.
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 992


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:48:15 PM »
Noted that the usual fascist have started telling the world how he is obviously a racist and wrong  souey
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 