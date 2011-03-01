Welcome,
October 26, 2021, 01:58:09 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Liverpool
Author
Topic: Liverpool
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 046
Liverpool
Today
at 01:16:25 PM »
Thats what Sunday should have been about. All this Man U shite. Sure, some of it was them not being great but most of it was Liverpool ripping them a new arsehole, having a day out
Winston
Posts: 219
Re: Liverpool
Today
at 01:39:20 PM »
I understand what youre saying but I think the story is has Ole taken this side as far as he can?
Loading...